BIFMA appoints director of health and sustainability

The Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association appointed an industry veteran as its new technical director of health and sustainability.

The nonprofit trade association based in Grand Rapids said last week that it selected Steve Kooy, a Grand Rapids resident and furniture industry professional, for the position.

He succeeds Brad Miller, who is retiring after a 26-year tenure as director of sustainability and government affairs. Miller played a major role in developing the e3 sustainability standard and LEVEL certification program, the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA) said.

In his new role, Kooy will lead BIFMA’s sustainability and environmental health efforts, working with its membership and industry partners to connect and advance the industry’s common interests of long-term sustainability and growth.

“Steve’s broad-based knowledge of product engineering, sustainability and marketing will position BIFMA in addressing the increasing consumer preferences to more closely align product selection and specification decisions to environmentalism and ecological sustainability,” said Deirdre Jimenez, BIFMA president and CEO since July. “We are honored to have Steve join the team and look forward to his leadership in this growing area of focus.”

Kooy has over 20 years of experience in furniture manufacturing, certification companies and the construction industry.

“The opportunity to harmonize sustainability programs across the industry while educating customers and specifiers on the continued advancements being achieved in the industry attracted me to the role,” he said. “Being able to support the industry in such an important way is personally meaningful and rewarding.”

Kooy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Michigan.

BIFMA

Founded in 1973, BIFMA develops furniture safety, durability and sustainability standards that establish parameters for product performance. The organization educates the community on the proper use of these standards, hosts product registries to support customer buying confidence, publishes industry statistics, and advocates for regulatory conditions that enhance value and foster innovation.