Blackmer rolls out new centrifugal pumps

A local manufacturing plant that makes pumps and compressors rolled out a new device for the transfer of high-temperature fluids.

Grand Rapids-based Blackmer — a subsidiary of PSG, a Dover company that makes specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies — said Tuesday that it has launched its new line of System One High Temperature Series Centrifugal Pumps.

“Utilizing high-temperature flanges and elastomers, as well as a unique centerline mount that further supports high temperatures, System One High Temperature Series pumps can exceed the 400 degrees Fahrenheit (204 degrees Celsius) standard temperature limit of conventional centrifugal pumps,” Dover said.

“This combination of design features allows the System One High Temperature Series to support safe and reliable transfer of critical and valuable fluids in a wide variety of high-temperature applications, including thermal oils, petrochemical, heat transfer, plastics, paper and more.”

The Blackmer System One High Temperature Series is pre-configured to meet temperature requirements of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit with the 450°F Line, 650 degrees Fahrenheit with the 650°F Line and even 750 degrees Fahrenheit with additional configurations and factory consultation.

The pumps have been specifically designed to increase the temperature limits for Blackmer Frame A and Frame M centrifugal pumps while offering the same mechanical advantages and design features that Blackmer designs to provide maximum reliability and long life.

System One High Temperature Series pumps offer capacities up to 1,400 gallons per minute and incorporate high-temperature bushings, fasteners and paint.

The new line of pumps also is backed by a five-year power end performance assurance and a one-year mechanical seal performance assurance.

More information can be found at blackmer.com.