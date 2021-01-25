Bronson leader joins Cascade Engineering’s board of directors

The president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare is joining the board of a local plastic injection molding company.

Fred Keller, founder and board chair of Cascade Township-based Cascade Engineering said the organization appointed Bill Manns to serve on its board of directors.

“When searching for board candidates, it is important to find someone (who) embraces our triple bottom line philosophy, and Bill Manns fills that role perfectly,” Keller said.

Christina Keller, president and CEO of Cascade Engineering, described Manns as a “proven leader” in West Michigan.

“He has a … track record of tackling difficult issues, and we look forward to adding his wisdom and insight to our outstanding board of directors,” she said.

Born and raised in Detroit, Manns received a bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology and a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan.

Prior to joining Bronson Healthcare, Manns held roles at Trinity Health in Novi and Alameda Health System in Oakland, California. Most recently, he was president at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. Manns also is experienced in Six Sigma and lean business methodologies.

“I am truly honored to serve on the board of directors for Cascade Engineering,” Mann said. “I have stood in awe and watched this company for many years; I love the fact that the formula for the triple bottom line starts with people. Cascade Engineering’s innovative approach to ensuring the well-being of people and the planet will always generate a profit.”

Cascade Engineering

Founded in 1973, Cascade Engineering specializes in manufacturing large injection-molded plastic parts.

Its nine business units support a range of markets, including automotive, commercial truck and bus, solid waste and recycling, furniture and material handling.

The company employs over 1,600 people at 13 facilities in North America with additional operations in Budapest, Hungary.

Cascade Engineering is a certified B Corp, recognized for advancing sustainable business practices that build financial, social and environmental capital.