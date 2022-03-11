Buell Motorcycle unveils touring and dirt bike prototypes

A Grand Rapids motorcycle manufacturer unveiled a pair of prototypes at Daytona Bike Week 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Buell Motorcycle showed off the new Baja DR (Dune Racer) test prototype and the SuperTouring 1190 prototype at its booth at Destination Daytona last week.

“This is a pivotal moment for American motorcycles and really puts Buell on the map,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “… (With) less than 1% of the world covered with pavement, the Buell Baja DR is designed to dominate the other 99.7%. It will give riders the freedom to go anywhere in the world, faster and with more power, harnessing our 1190 engine. The Buell Baja DR is a beast, elevating the brand to even greater heights, and will bring passion back for American-built motorcycles.

“(Additionally), the Buell SuperTouring 1190 is a next-level touring bike with designs that will bring excitement back to American touring motorcycles.”

Baja DR

The Buell Baja DR takes its design inspiration from Buell’s success on the American Hillclimb racing circuit with two-time world champion Logan Cipala on board.

The production Baja DR model specs and features include a 175 horsepower liquid cooled, 72-degree V-twin engine with 101 ft. lbs. of torque, trellis frame, adjustable swing arm for a 66- to 70-inch wheelbase and an industry standard 37-inch seat height with 26.75-degree rake.

Reservations for production slots for the Baja DR model went live at noon March 5. Estimated retail for the model will start at $19,995, with production planned for 2023.

SuperTouring 1190

This model will harness the Buell 1190 cc V-twin engine with 185 horsepower with 101 ft. lbs. of torque. The SuperTouring 1190 will retain Buell’s Fuel in Frame handling but with a more upright riding position, variable mounting points for hard or soft bags, and room for rider customization with aftermarket touring accessories.

Reservations for production slots for the SuperTouring 1190 model also went live March 5. Suggested retail starts at $21,995, with production planned for fall 2022.

More information is at buellmotorcycle.com.