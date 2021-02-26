Buell Motorcycles revives production in Grand Rapids

Buell Motorcycles is back in action after a dozen-year hiatus with plans to roll out 10 performance bikes by 2024.

Buell Motorcycles launched production in Grand Rapids, promising to deliver 10 performance models by the 2024 model year that will include variants for dirt, dual-sport, touring and cruisers while expanding the lineup to include medium and small displacement motors. The company also is exploring a high-performance electric model and is “open to collaboration ideas with other companies.”

The models currently in production are being built by hand in Grand Rapids and based on the high-performance 1190 platform.

“We are excited to bring Buell back with this awesome assortment of superbikes and performance motorcycles,” said Bill Melvin, Buell’s CEO. “We start with the fastest American production motorcycles, hand built in the USA, so that’s a nice start. We’re building out those platforms for more touring and adventure models, then we’re expanding our displacements to be competitive with other global brands.

“We have already launched a dirt bike with Cipala Racing that won an AMA Championship, and Buell will be dominating at (the National Hot Rod Association) this year. … The future will be fast and fun on a Buell.”

Buell will have a booth at Bike Week 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida, from March 5-14.

Founded in 1983 by Erik Buell in Troy, Wisconsin, the sport bike company Buell Motorcycles was acquired by Harley-Davidson over a multiyear period in the 1990s then shuttered when the Great Recession hit in 2009. EBR Motorcycles, a new brand created by Erik Buell, acquired the Buell brand in early 2020 and began developments to bring it back.