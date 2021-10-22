Buell revs up to hire in the next six months

A motorcycle manufacturer in Grand Rapids is getting ready to fuel its growth with a hiring spree.

Cascade Township-based Buell Motorcycle Company said Tuesday, Oct. 19, it is preparing to hire full- and part-time employees across multiple roles during the next six months.

“Before we started assembling bikes, we assembled a senior leadership team with deep experience across the motorsports and transportation industries,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle. “Our senior leadership team are motorcycle enthusiasts, too. Former executives from Buell, General Motors, Lotus Engineering, Toyota and Bombardier Recreational Products make up the team and provide a solid foundation (on) which to rebuild the iconic Buell brand.”

Now that the leadership team is in place and its factory is ready to roll, Buell is looking to add “skilled and motivated individuals that have a passion for building exciting new products, contributing to a dynamic work environment and becoming part of the Buell team.”

Over the next six months, Buell will look to fill jobs in the following areas within the company:

Production technicians

Engine technicians

Parts technicians

Fabrication, welding and painting specialists

Marketing and sales associates

CAD and mechanical engineers

Electrical system specialists

Warehouse and order fulfillment

Technical phone support

Office support staff

Prior skills and experience are a plus, but not a must, with enthusiasm, self-motivation and a willingness to learn being the main factors Buell is looking for.

“We are excited for our future and bringing Buell back to our loyal customers and many new ones as well, but we are also excited to partner with the community and bring good paying jobs to West Michigan,” said Steve Laham, chief products, development and strategy officer at Buell Motorcycle.

Buell will post its career opportunities online during the next six months. Those interested can submit resumes and their position of interest in advance to careers@buellmotorcycle.com.