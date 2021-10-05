Buell to start production, online ordering for Hammerhead motorcycle

After reviving its manufacturing operations in Grand Rapids earlier this year, Buell Motorcycle Co. is gearing up to start taking orders for its Hammerhead 1190 bike, which will head into production Nov. 1.

“When we said Buell is back, we meant it,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “We have former executives from Buell, General Motors, Lotus Engineering, Toyota and Bombardier Recreational Products ensuring we are manufacturing and developing the highest-quality products. Now, we are putting the finishing touches on our factory and kicking off production of the Best American Superbike on Nov. 1, the Buell Hammerhead 1190.”

The Buell Hammerhead 1190 will have a Grand Rapids-built 185-horsepower, high-performance, 72-degree, V-twin engine with 13.4:1 compression, sporting EFI with four injectors and exerting 101.6 foot-pounds of torque.

Buell’s chassis and braking system is the key to its success on the racetrack and on the road, the company said. The Hammerhead has a specialized aluminum fuel in frame design, which is set up to provide strength, a lower center of gravity and added balance when compared to competitive models. Buell’s single-perimeter front braking system is designed to reduce the unsprung weight to allow the rider better performance during turns. And at only 419 pounds, it’s designed to be nimble and quick.

Buell’s new online reservation and delivery system, Buellvana, will launch Nov. 1, with details to be announced Oct. 21.

“When we announced that our future models will include variants for dirt, touring and cruisers while expanding our engine lineup, we were blown away at the rider response,” said Steve Laham, chief products, development and strategy officer at Buell. “I knew Buell was a beloved brand, and now riders are pulling for us.”