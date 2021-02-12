Byrne rolls out power branching kits for working from home

Branching Desk Kits 1 of 4

A Rockford-based provider of electrical solutions has rolled out a line of anti-fire hazard power branching kits to aid those who are working from home.

The manufacturer Byrne Electrical said Thursday that in recognition of the fact that access to power is a big priority now with people working from home since the pandemic, the company has rolled out new Branching Desk Kits, designed to be super-powered, two-in-one or three-in-one solutions that put power access where it’s needed with smart accessories above the desk surface or utility power below or both.

“From 110-power and USB outlets to wireless charging technology, these ready-to-rock solutions are built to accommodate even the heaviest power users out there, all with a single cord,” the company said.

Byrne noted that while big-box stores and e-commerce sites offer a plethora of bargain extension cords and plug strips, “many of those manufacturers cut corners on quality, resulting in tangled messes with power access far out of reach. Or worse yet, untested and unsafe solutions that can create real fire hazards.”

As an alternative, Byrne said its Branching Desk Kits will let all workers — those in the office and folks working from home — experience clean cord management and safe, ergonomic and affordable solutions that are “well-designed and built to last with lightning-fast lead times.”

The Branching Desk Kits offer power access for those who need to plug in laptops, lighting, height-adjustable tables, smartphones and other accessories, and even more power for software engineers and gamers running hard drives, multiple screens, headphones and more.

Each Branching Desk Kit requires basic installation or none at all and is tested to the highest safety standards, Byrne said. They are designed to be “sleek and streamlined with modern good looks,” and the kits earned a 2020 Best of Year award nomination from Interior Design magazine.

More information on Byrne’s new work from home Branching Desk Kits is available online.