Calder Capital assists GR buyer in Pro Mold and Die acquisition

A local mergers and acquisitions firm led the sale of an Illinois-based manufacturer to a buyer in the region.

Calder Capital recently assisted in the acquisition of Pro Mold and Die of Roselle, Illinois, by Grand Rapids-based Wolf Industrial Advisors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pro Mold was founded in 1973 and specializes in manufacturing plastic injection molds and die casts. Founders David Long and Walter Schaub now will transition to retirement.

Established in 2020, Wolf Industrial Advisors serves as a partner and guide to manufacturing businesses undergoing transitions. The company offers various services such as guidance through acquisitions, liquidations, and equipment auctions and purchases.

According to leadership, Wolf Industrial Advisors was founded as a result of more than 30 years of understanding the value of machinery and equipment. The group’s experience spans multiple industries, including metalworking, plastics, chemical, food and beverage, transportation and aerospace.

Shane Kissack of Calder Capital served as the lead mergers and acquisitions adviser to Pro Mold.

“Despite the challenges, (Long and Schaub) approached the process with determination and worked diligently to achieve their goal of retiring by 2023,” Kissack said.

