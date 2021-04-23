Cascade Engineering receives recycling innovation award for EcoCart

Cascade Engineering’s EcoCart received a design innovation award.

The Cascade Township-based company Cascade Engineering said Thursday that it was awarded the Design for Recycling award from the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) for its EcoCart.

The EcoCart is a roll-to-curb cart for recycling and refuse collection. It is manufactured with up to 10% post-consumer curbside recycled material (PCCR). PCCR is bulky, rigid, hard-to-recycle residential items that are taken out of the waste stream and repurposed into new carts. Cascade said early predictions indicate that through the manufacture of these carts, 2.2 million pounds of the PCCR materials will be removed from the waste stream this year.

“The EcoCart is a recent manifestation of our 40-year-old core philosophy of triple bottom line and sustainability,” said Christina Keller, president and CEO of Cascade Engineering. “We are extremely humbled to receive the Design for Recycling award. The previous winners are in an elite class, and we are excited for Cascade Engineering to join that group.”

Robin Wiener, ISRI president, said the Design for Recycling award recognizes those “who put recycling and sustainability at the forefront of their product design.”

“Through the development of its EcoCart from the initial concept stages all the way to end of life, Cascade has worked to design with recycling and sustainability in mind, incorporating the design-for-recycling principles into every element,” she said. “ISRI is proud to recognize Cascade Engineering as the 2021 Design for Recycling award recipient, and we look forward to their continued work toward a circular economy.”

To be eligible for ISRI’s Design for Recycling award, a product must be designed/redesigned and manufactured to:

Contain the maximum percentage of materials that are recyclable

Be easily recycled through current or newly designed recycling processes and procedures

Be cost-effective to recycle, i.e., the cost to recycle does not exceed the value of its recycled materials

Be free of hazardous materials that are not recyclable or impede the recycling process

Minimize the time and cost involved to recycle the product

Reduce the use of raw materials by including recycled materials and/or components

Have a net gain in the overall recyclability of the product while reducing the overall negative impact on the environment

Cascade Engineering

Founded in 1973, Cascade Engineering specializes in manufacturing large injection-molded plastic parts.

Its nine business units serve a range of markets, including automotive, commercial truck and bus, solid waste and recycling, furniture and material handling.

The company employs over 1,600 people at 13 facilities in North America with additional operations in Budapest, Hungary.

Cascade Engineering is a certified B Corp, recognized for advancing sustainable business practices that build financial, social and environmental capital.