Conveyor Concepts investing $1.3M to expand in Coopersville

A maker of structural steel and material handling equipment is spending over $1.3 million to add 30,000 square feet to an existing facility in Coopersville.

Coopersville-based Conveyor Concepts of Michigan is investing $1,303,837 to expand its existing facility in the Midway Industrial Park off Main Street in the city of Coopersville, according to Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development organization that connected the company with local resources to support its growth. This is Conveyor Concepts’ second expansion in four years.

Conveyor Concepts designs and manufactures material handling systems and automated equipment.

“We are seeing significant growth in West Michigan’s automation industry, with nearly 1 in 4 expansion projects in our pipeline being either automation companies or automation solutions providers,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “Conveyor Concepts’ growth exemplifies automation’s continued stronghold in West Michigan with manufacturing companies seeking partners in adopting automation solutions to create process and production efficiencies.”

The 30,000-square-foot expansion will allow Conveyor Concepts to keep up with growing customer demand in the e-commerce, distribution and food and beverage industries. The company also is investing in capital equipment and other supplies.

The expansion is expected to lead to the creation of four to six jobs over the next two years.

“When we first moved to Coopersville, we started in a 20,000-square-foot building with six employees. We have been blessed throughout the years to be able to expand current buildings and purchase properties to build new facilities. As a result, we now have three buildings and over 70 employees,” said Doug Stapley, owner of Conveyor Concepts. “Since the beginning, the city of Coopersville has been supportive of Conveyor Concepts’ growth. We are honored to do business in this community and are appreciative of our partnership with the city of Coopersville to help us achieve our mission.”

The city of Coopersville approved support for the project in the form of an 11-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

“Coopersville is thrilled to be home to many growing companies, including Conveyor Concepts of Michigan. We’re pleased that we are able to partner with Conveyor Concepts and provide support for (its) continued investment and expansion in the community,” said Jonathan Seyferth, Coopersville city manager.