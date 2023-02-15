Corium Pharma appoints new CFO

A locally headquartered biopharmaceutical company continues to add to its executive leadership team.

Corium Pharma Solutions Incorporated (CPSI) said Wednesday, Feb. 15, it named Ernie De Paolantonio CFO. In this role, he will have responsibility for finance and information technology for the company.

De Paolantonio has over 30 years of financial and business experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including private and public commercial and manufacturing companies. Most recently, he was CFO of Journey Medical Corporation, a commercial stage dermatology company.

In addition to other previous leadership positions, De Paolantonio formerly served in the roles of CFO, secretary and treasurer for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., a public specialty pharmaceutical company founded by CPSI’s current CEO, Mark Sirgo.

“I am pleased to be able to work with Ernie again as we look to grow this promising specialty development and manufacturing business. Ernie will bring his over 30 years of financial experience across a spectrum of pharmaceutical companies to help drive the growth of Corium Pharma Solutions. He will play an instrumental role working closely with myself, members of the leadership team and our investors on our long-term growth strategy and its execution,” Sirgo said.

The new appointment of De Paolantonio follow’s the company’s recent announcement of its new chief business officer, Kevin Ostrander, and chief technology officer, Niraj Vasisht. CPSI also named Sirgo as its new CEO in January.

“Working closely with myself, members of the leadership team and our investors, we will focus on leveraging our current capabilities and identifying potential complementary acquisitions that will allow us to extend our footprint in the specialty contract manufacturing space,” Sirgo said previously.

CPSI was founded in 1995 and manufactures a variety of over-the-counter and prescription products, including Proctor & Gamble Co.’s (NYSE: PG) entire Crest Whitestrips franchise, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AGRX) Twirla and Corium’s Adlarity, a transdermal donepezil patch for Alzheimer’s patients.

The company’s headquarters is located at 4558 50th St. SE in Kentwood.