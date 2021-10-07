Cresco Labs opens cannabis cultivation, processing facility near Battle Creek

A multi-state operator and wholesaler of branded cannabis products opened a new cultivation and processing facility in Marshall that is expected to create 110 jobs.

Chicago-based Cresco Labs Inc. on Monday, Oct. 4, said it opened its new cultivation and processing facility at 210 Oliver Drive in Marshall. State Sen. John Bizon, Rep. Matt Hall, Marshall Mayor Joe Caron and other dignitaries joined Cresco Labs executives for brief remarks and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Cresco Labs said the facility will provide 110 local employment opportunities throughout the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek/Coldwater/Jackson region.

The open roles in cultivation and manufacturing offer an average starting wage of $15 per hour. The company provides full-time employees with benefits including health, vision and dental insurance; a 401(k); paid time off package inclusive of vacation, sick, holiday, volunteer and wellness days; and Cresco Labs equity. Hiring is underway, and interested candidates can go here to learn more and apply.

Simultaneously, Cresco Labs opened availability of its flagship brand Cresco to Michigan patients and customers. Produced at the new facility, Cresco is the largest U.S. cannabis brand, according to marketing research firm BDS Analytics.

The facility also will expand access to the company’s edibles brand, Mindy’s, as well as its Good News and High Supply brands.

“Michigan represents one of the largest opportunities in U.S. cannabis, surpassing mature markets like Oregon and Washington in sales this year, and at Cresco Labs, we’re excited to be part of the state’s continued growth,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Our new Marshall facility will have strong production capabilities delivering a widely recognized portfolio of brands with products that Michigan patients and customers want most, in categories such as edibles and flower. We’re also proud to provide job opportunities for people living throughout the region to support a positive economic impact in local communities.”

Cresco Labs cultivates, manufactures and wholesale distributes branded products to dispensaries throughout Michigan.