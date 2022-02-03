Custer adds to senior leadership team

1 of 3

A West Michigan commercial furnishings and integrated interiors company is investing in its growth and development with a fresh slate of leaders.

Custer Inc. said Tuesday, Jan. 25, it looked outside of the furniture industry as well as to top past Custer talent to expand its new business development efforts, recently hiring three new vice presidents — Jason Davies, vice president of Custer Sales; Geoff McDaniel, VP of business development; and Jody Poole, VP of design.

Davies and McDaniel join Dave Driscol, VP of account sales, and Nikki Probst, VP of business relations and community engagement, as the executive sales leaders for the Custer organization.

“We are excited to enter this new phase of our family business’ history with this top talent at the helm of sales and design,” said Mark Custer, chief revenue officer for the Custer family of companies. “Geoff, Jason and Jody are the embodiment of Custer core values and are driven to take our business to new, exciting places in 2022 and beyond.”

Davies spent six years as a leader in brand management for Kalamazoo-based Stryker Medical. As a leader of all sales divisions at Custer, Davies now is tasked with implementing strategic changes for sales growth and with the expansion of Custer’s market share.

McDaniel previously was a regional manager for the Grand Rapids learning furniture manufacturer MiEN Environments. Before relocating to West Michigan, he was the manager and owner of restaurant franchise locations in the western U.S. He brings “entrepreneurial strengths and vast sales experience” to help Custer build relationships and grow a network of mid-market customers, the company said.

Poole is rejoining Custer to head up its design department. After working on the Custer design team for seven years, she pivoted to start the custom design-build arm of the Custer family of companies, Renegade, which was acquired by Brooklyn, New York-based UHURU in 2020 and since has been relaunched as UHURU Studio. In her new role at Custer, Poole’s focus will be on creating innovative design tools and strategies, design community partnerships and collaboration, and expanding the breadth of Custer’s service offerings.

Custer — which has been a Steelcase dealership for over 40 years and has five Michigan offices in Grand Rapids, Holland, Traverse City and Kalamazoo, as well as another in Fort Wayne, Indiana — owns the Custer portfolio companies CS Erickson, Century Flooring and Professional Cleaning, and Flooralytics.

“This investment in talent to take Custer to the next level not only benefits our parent organization but will also (benefit) the Custer family to focus on the growth and innovation of the other companies in our portfolio,” Mark Custer said.