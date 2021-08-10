Custer opens new showroom in downtown Kalamazoo

Custer held a grand opening for its new showroom and meeting space on the 15th floor of the new Exchange Building in downtown Kalamazoo.

The Grand Rapids-based integrated commercial interior solutions provider and furniture dealer held a ribbon cutting for its new 5,000-square-foot space in the brand-new Exchange Building development at 155 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo on July 29.

Custer employees have been working in the space since early July. The company also is opening two conference spaces in the suite for rental to southwest Michigan companies that might want to host a strategic meeting or off-site gathering at the Exchange Building.

The company has long had a presence in Kalamazoo. Its previous Kalamazoo showroom was in the Haymarket Building since 2015, and before that, it was located at 5200 Sprinkle Road from 1998-2015.

“The expansion and development of the Kalamazoo community have presented the opportunity for Custer to have a presence in the heart of the changing landscape downtown. We’ve offered our services and solutions to clients in southwest Michigan for years, but we are excited to usher in a new era of work and workspace and partner with Kalamazoo businesses to improve their work experience,” said Nikki Probst, vice president of business relations for Custer. “A younger, more agile workforce is on the rise in Kalamazoo. They’re informed, ambitious and they’re seeking healthier workspaces. Custer is here to help southwest Michigan businesses retain talent and keep that workforce right here in Michigan.”

The new showroom features expansive views of downtown Kalamazoo, meeting supplies, high-speed Wi-Fi, wireless presentation technology, an on-site concierge and outdoor workspaces on a connected patio.

It includes a 38-person training room, a 20-person penthouse meeting room with boardroom and lounge seating options, and a 100-person event space, all available for rent to the public.

“The new Kalamazoo showroom offers state-of-the-art reservable meeting rooms and training facilities equipped with technology, co-working flex space and in-house concierge services to southwest Michigan, all within walking distance to dozens of restaurants, theaters, brewpubs, and other social and business opportunities,” Probst said.

Those looking to inquire about meeting space rentals can contact Amanda Williams at hello@custerworklab.com or (616) 726-7700.