Dematic appoints new leaders of Americas region and China

A supplier of automated supply chain technology appointed new leaders to oversee its operations in the Americas and China.

Dematic, which has its North American headquarters in Grand Rapids and global headquarters in Atlanta, said Monday that it named Michael Larsson as executive vice president, Dematic Americas region, and Michael Wu as managing director of Dematic China.

Larsson joins Dematic from ABB, where he most recently served as senior vice president and managing director of automotive in ABB’s robotics and discrete automation business unit. Before that role, Larsson served as a group vice president and head of robot systems, leading ABB’s turnkey solutions offerings to customers across global geographies in electronics, automotive, aerospace and consumer goods markets. Having lived and worked on four continents, Larsson brings a diverse background to Dematic. Larsson succeeds Bernard Biolchini, who will return to a leadership role in Dematic’s Europe Region.

Wu joins the company from Haier, where he led its industrial intelligence and automation division. He has more than 21 years of leadership experience in industrial electrical and automation, intelligent manufacturing, digital transformation and industrial internet. Wu’s hiring is a continuation of Dematic’s growth strategy to localize the leadership team in China, the company said. Wu succeeds Jens Hardenacke, who will work closely with him over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition and execution of several projects in the region.

“As Dematic continues to grow in all regions where we operate, I’m pleased to welcome Michael and Michael to our leadership team,” said Hasan Dandashly, president and CEO of Dematic. “I am confident that their diverse experience from both a geographical and industry point of view will bring value to us as we look toward scaling and continuing to serve our customers in every market where they operate.

“Both Bernard and Jens have made tremendous strides in growing the Americas region and Dematic’s business in China. The perspectives and experience they have gained in working with our customers and teams in Dematic’s regions will allow them to expand our ability to collaborate and leverage our scale in Europe and globally.”

Dematic

Founded in 1819, Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments.

With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers in more than 25 countries, the Dematic global network of 10,000 employees has helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands.

Dematic is a subsidiary of Wiesbaden, Germany-based KION Group, a provider of industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and warehouse automation.