Dematic names SVP of project execution, Americas

A global maker of automation systems hired a new senior vice president who will be based in Grand Rapids.

Atlanta-based Dematic said Tuesday, July 27, it hired Alexandre Guiard as senior vice president, project execution, Americas. He will be based in Dematic Americas’ headquarters in Grand Rapids.

In his new role, Guiard will manage the Americas region project execution team, working to deliver customer execution excellence and partnering with all functions within the organization to enable success for Dematic Americas.

“We are pleased to welcome Alexandre to our Americas team,” said Mike Larsson, executive vice president, Americas for Dematic. “He brings impressive operations experience, from the front-end commercial business to enabling crucial support functions, and a great care for customer experience to the company.”

Guiard said continuing to grow the business within “the ever-changing, demanding e-commerce landscape is crucial for the success of Dematic.”

“The pace of change in this industry will not slow down anytime soon, so I look forward to playing a part in bringing the necessary solutions to help our customers navigate the future,” he said.

Guiard joins Dematic from KPS Capital Partners, where he led operations. Prior to that role, he served at Faurecia Automotive Seating and VALEO Thermal Business Group. Guiard has 20 years of experience in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Japan, France and Brazil.

He holds an MBA degree from The Institute of Business Administration-France, a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from EPMI-France and a general management program business administration and management designation from Harvard Business School.

Dematic

Founded in 1819 in Germany, Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for commercial customers.

With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, the Dematic global network of 10,000 employees has performed more than 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, a global provider of industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and warehouse automation.