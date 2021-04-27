DENSO hiring, offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,500

A global manufacturer of mobility solutions is offering big incentives to join its team in Battle Creek.

DENSO, which has its lead production facility for DENSO’s Thermal Systems North American Center in Battle Creek, is hiring for 79 open positions at the campus, at 1 Denso Road in Battle Creek, via walk-in interviews from 9-11 a.m. Friday.

The Battle Creek campus comprises more than 1.38 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and administrative floor space in six buildings on over 100 acres of land, and it is the largest facility in Fort Custer Industrial Park.

For these positions — which include production associate, lead machine operator, industrial electrician, maintenance machine repair and sub leader maintenance — DENSO is offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,500 per person.

“With so much competition for talent right now, we’re doing everything we can to show people we’re serious about taking care of our employees,” said Nicole Brown, a team member solutions manager at DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek. “We want them to know the excellent opportunities we have at DENSO and how they can earn a great wage, expand their skills and grow their careers at a global auto manufacturer.”

In addition to a stable job in a safe work environment with great benefits, paid vacation and holidays, the roles offer opportunities to build a career in manufacturing with a global Fortune 500 company, DENSO said.

Position details

Production associate*: $17.25-$18.75 per hour, $500 sign-on bonus

Lead machine operator*: $20.50 per hour, $1,800 sign-on bonus, plus $2,200 commitment bonuses available

Industrial electrician: $29.25-$33.75 per hour, plus shift premium; sign-on bonuses up to $15,500, including relocation

Maintenance machine repair: $29.25-$33.75 per hour, plus shift premium; sign-on bonuses up to $11,500, including relocation

Sub leader maintenance: $36.50 per hour, plus shift premium; sign-on bonuses up to $15,500, including relocation

*Pay rate includes second shift premium and may be varied based on skills, experiences and the assigned area.