Developer breaks ground on $14 million manufacturing facility

Robert Grooters Development recently broke ground on a $14 million industrial facility in Norton Shores.

The 200,000-square-foot facility at 1251 E. Mount Garfield Road will be the home of Seal Bond, an adhesive, sealant and coating manufacturer.

SealBond will occupy 100,000 square feet of the facility. The area will house its corporate offices, 16 loading bays and four drive-in doors to increase production capacity and logistical ease. The space also will allow for future company growth.

Seal Bond will remain at its current location at 14851 Michael Lane in Spring Lake until the project is completed in spring 2022.

“This new location will allow us to streamline operations, providing greater quality and efficiency to our valued customers,” said Alex Carmichael, vice president of operations at Seal Bond. “With this new facility, we are able to design and plan with our building partner to maximize production and enhance safety for our team.”

The remaining space in the facility is for future tenants. There are two 50,000-square-foot leases currently available.

Wolverine Building Group is serving as the architect and general contractor.