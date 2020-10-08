DeWys Manufacturing acquires ReFab LLC

A metal solutions manufacturer acquired a company that will expand its cutting, forming and welding capabilities.

Marne-based DeWys Manufacturing said it acquired Grand Haven-based ReFab LLC, a metal fabrication business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DeWys said ReFab’s “core values, philosophies and capabilities” align with its own, making the acquisition “a great fit for both.”

Adding ReFab to its portfolio will expand DeWys’ core capabilities, including cutting, forming and welding, while also allowing for quicker turnaround times for customers, DeWys said.

In light of the fact the needs of DeWys’ customers are always evolving, the company is continuing to grow its metal fabrication solutions through diversification of markets, industries and geographical reach, including the acquisition of ReFab.

“(The) growth of DeWys Manufacturing, with expansion of our offerings and capabilities, has been on our one-page strategic plan for a few years now,” said Jon DeWys, CEO of DeWys Manufacturing. “The acquisition of ReFab will allow for this to happen. This partnership will not only strengthen our response in manufacturing but will continue to allow DeWys to be (a) complete metal solutions company.”

DeWys

Founded in 1977, DeWys Manufacturing is “a complete metal solutions company” with seven subsidiaries that offer machining, contract manufacturing, powder coating, precision sheet metal, stainless solutions and product assembly services throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and other parts of the U.S.

The company has about 200 employees and 160 clients in industries including commercial equipment, medical supply, office furniture, energy, food service and more.