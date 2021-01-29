DeWys Manufacturing launches DeWys Metal Solutions

DeWys Manufacturing recently launched a new subsidiary, DeWys Metal Solutions, which will provide customers of all sizes complete custom metal fabrication services.

The Marne-based company said it is forming the new business to “enhance brand identity and strengthen strategic company goals.”

“We are excited about the future of DeWys Metal Solutions. It offers us a structure to expand DeWys’ offerings to our customers, as well as to create more growth opportunities for our team members,” said Christa Smith, customer experience manager at DeWys.

The launch of DeWys Metal Solutions will allow DeWys to reach for strategic growth opportunities in capabilities, services and products to meet customers’ growing needs. All four divisions of DeWys Metal Solutions — DeWys Manufacturing, the newly acquired ReFab Metal Fab, American Grower Resource and DeWys Stainless Solutions — remain “committed to the success and safety for all stakeholders,” according to DeWys.

“We understand our customers’ needs and expectations continue to rise. DeWys Metal Solutions will allow us to offer even more flexibility to service these increasing expectations,” said Mark Schoenborn, president, DeWys. “We are looking forward to continuing to expand DeWys Metal Solutions with additional capabilities in the near future.”

DeWys Manufacturing

Founded in 1977, DeWys serves customers in a variety of industries with advanced welding, CNC machining, contract manufacturing, engineering and product development, laser cutting, machining, manufacturing and product assembly, metal forming and bending, powder coating, precision sheet metal, stainless solutions and turret punching services.

The company has over 230 employees.