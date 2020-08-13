Duvaltex producing face masks in Grand Rapids

A Quebec-based manufacturer of medical and technical textiles launched production of nonmedical protective face masks at its Grand Rapids plant.

Quebec City, Quebec-based Duvaltex said last month it launched production of the X7 mask using 3D knitting technology.

The mask is designed to provide maximum comfort while minimizing the risk of contamination and transmission of viruses such as COVID-19. The X7 is reusable and machine washable.

“We are continuing to leverage our extensive experience in the development and production of medical and technical textiles for the health care industry to help protect people and limit the spread of viruses, such as COVID-19,” said Alain Duval, CEO of Duvaltex. “We have made significant investments in new equipment at our plant in Michigan, developed special antimicrobial textiles and used unique 3D-knit technology to bring these innovative masks to market in record time. All of our employees are proud to be contributing to the protection of Americans in today’s new reality.”

The X7 protective mask was developed by Duvaltex’s Knit Innovations Center of Excellence in Grand Rapids. Designed for all-day use, its air-chamber, 3D-knit design ensures it fits the face perfectly and allows air to circulate freely, making it easy to breathe and limiting condensation, according to Duvaltex. The mask features specifically engineered yarns that resist odor and combat microbe-causing bacteria for an additional level of protection. The yarns also allow the mask to be washed with a bleaching solution while preserving its color and shape.

Duvaltex made substantial investments in new 3D knitting equipment at its Grand Rapids facility to provide it with the capacity to produce millions of X7 masks. It also bolstered the facility’s 3D knitting technology capabilities with a view to producing advanced products for a range of other applications, medical and otherwise.

“In keeping with our commitment to sustainability, the technology allows us to eliminate waste in the production process and ensures our products are reusable, protecting our planet for future generations,” Duval said.

He added that with the promising growth prospects supported by 3D-knit technology and the unique expertise of its Grand Rapids knit team, Duvaltex is confident about bringing more innovative products to market.

Duvaltex’s new X7 protective mask complies with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommendations regarding face coverings and masks. It comes in different sizes for optimal face contouring and all adult face shapes.

The mask is available in bulk quantities for large businesses, as well as the retail, hospitality and service sectors, or individually, through a dedicated e-commerce platform at knit.duvaltex.com.

Duvaltex

Founded in 2015, Duvaltex is a large North American office furniture textile manufacturer and protective textiles provider. It specializes in the design and production of advanced textile solutions and sustainable textiles. More information is at duvaltex.com.