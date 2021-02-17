Dynamic deploys conveyor for large, heavy plastic parts

A maker of custom conveyor systems rolled out a new high-impact model in its Hybrid line for the conveyance of large, heavy plastic parts.

Jill Batka, president of Norton Shores-based Dynamic Conveyor, said the company launched a new model in its Hybrid line of conveyors that can increase plastic molding manufacturing efficiencies, as it is designed to convey large and heavy plastic parts.

“This new high-impact conveyor model is designed to include a heavy-duty plastic link style belt and a slider-bed drop zone,” she said. “Incorporating the drop zone and heavy-duty belting allows the conveyor to endure the intense impact that occurs (repeatedly) when heavy products are dropped onto the conveyor.”

Each high-impact Hybrid conveyor uses similar design principles while meeting the various needs of each customer’s molding process. Unlimited angle options are designed to allow the creation of the exact inclines and declines needed to fit into the most precise spaces or integrate with other equipment.

As in any manufacturing process, Dynamic said mishaps occur and can shut down the plastic molding process. The Hybrid conveyor is designed to be easy to repair to ensure minimal downtime in unplanned situations.

“The high-impact Hybrid conveyor can operate for an endless amount of time without the need for maintenance interruptions,” Batka said. “The heavy-duty link style belt is self-tracking and does not need (the) tensioning or frequent replacement that is common with most conveyor systems.”

The high-impact model’s sidewalls and link-style belting are made from plastic and can be replaced without specialized labor or the need to replace the entire conveyor and/or belt.

Dynamic Conveyor is a privately held, woman-owned company at 5980 Grand Haven Road in Norton Shores.

More information on the Hybrid high-impact conveyors is available in this YouTube video, by visiting Dynamic’s website or calling (231) 798-1483.