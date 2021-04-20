EarthTronics debuts Back Light LED Panel Series

A Norton Shores company rolled out a series of high-efficient illumination panels for use in commercial, educational and health care environments.

Norton Shores-based EarthTronics, which specializes in developing innovative energy-saving lighting products with a positive economic and environmental impact, said last week that it rolled out its high energy-efficient, color and wattage selectable Back Light LED Panel Series that can adjust light levels and color temperatures to fit different applications, providing greater color accuracy with no discoloration over time.

The backlit panels are most commonly used in offices, schools, health care facilities and other commercial applications.

The Back Light LED Panel Series includes 1-by-4, 2-by-2 and 2-by-4 panels that are color correlated temperature (CCT) selectable and can be set to 3,500 K, 4,000 K or 5,000 K. Both color and wattage are adjusted at the point of installation with a switch on the driver housing. All models have a high color rendering of 80-plus. An integral LED lens constructed from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) acrylic provides even illumination across the face of the panel and maintains color consistency over the life of the product.

Lightweight housing, a slim design of 1.5 inches in depth and an integral j-box driver housing design enable easy installation, EarthTronics said. The aluminum frame panel fits properly in drop ceiling panels. Each of the fixtures is constructed with a stamped steel backplate that allows excellent LED cooling and provides a rigid design. The interior of the fixture has a reflective white powder-coated finish that produces more than 96% reflectivity, the company said.

The EarthTronics Back Light LED Panel Series are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) listed products that operate on 120-277 volts alternating current (VAC) and can be controlled with zero- to 10-volt dimming systems. The series complies with Federal Communications Commission regulations and also is Edison Testing Laboratories listed.

The panels have a life of 50,000 hours and come with a five-year warranty.

More information about the Back Light LED Panel Series from EarthTronics is online.

EarthTronics

Founded in 2007, EarthTronics is dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers.

The company offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes.