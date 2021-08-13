EarthTronics expands energy-saving linear LED line

A provider of energy-saving lighting products in the region is offering a new line of LED lamp solutions for commercial retrofit applications.

Norton Shores-based EarthTronics said Tuesday that it rolled out a complete line of T5, T8 and PLL Type A “plug-and-play” lamp solutions for use directly with existing fluorescent ballast systems and Type B direct wire or ballast by-pass LED tubes.

Available in stock now, the new products provide an energy-saving solution for commercial, municipal, school and university building retrofit applications.

“The Type A linear LEDs are compatible with several different instant start, rapid start and program start ballasts,” EarthTronics said. “Designed to work on existing fluorescent electronic ballasts and emergency back-up power systems, the linear LEDs offer fast and easy installation for both contractors and building maintenance personnel, making them a popular energy-saving solution for retrofits.”

The new EarthTronics Type A lamps meet the latest DLC 5.1 technical requirements.

EarthTronics’ full line of Type B direct wire or ballast by-pass LED tubes are designed to increase efficiency and reduce future system maintenance, the company said. The Type B lamps feature a double end direct wire design designed to reduce the time and complexity of installation. The fluorescent lamp holder does not need to be replaced for most installations, which EarthTronics touted as a time-saver.

The EarthTronics T8 Type B lamps are available in all popular configurations, including 24, 36, 48 and 96 inches and u-bend. In addition, Type B T5 lamps and long PL lamps (PLLs) are available to provide a solution for overlooked retrofit applications.

To maintain the integrity of existing fixture-based emergency lighting systems when converting to Type B LED lamps, EarthTronics developed a retrofit emergency power driver that replaces current fluorescent emergency drivers, the company said. The EarthTronics TBEM10 provides 10 watts of power for more than 90 minutes, which is designed to be a practical solution for a variety of installations, depending on local code restrictions.

As part of its service offerings, EarthTronics said it will audit a facility and provide a product recommendation to achieve maximum energy efficiency.

The EarthTronics Type A and direct wire UL Type B lamps are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) premium listed products. With a 50,000 hours performance life, the new Linear LEDs from EarthTronics perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 45 degrees Celsius down to 20 degrees below Celsius. The LEDs do not contain mercury and are RoHS certified. They conform to UL Standard 1993 and 1598C and are certified to CSA Standard C22.2 for use in the U.S. and Canada and come with a 10-year limited warranty. The products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics’ Rebate Finder.

More information about the new Linear LEDs Type A and Type B is available here and here, respectively.

EarthTronics

Founded in 2007, EarthTronics is dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers.

EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes.

All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction, the company said.