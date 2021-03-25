EarthTronics rolls out LED fixtures for commercial and industrial lighting

An LED energy-efficient solutions company in the region rolled out a new lighting product for commercial, manufacturing and warehousing applications.

Norton Shores-based EarthTronics said Tuesday that it is introducing a product called UFO LED Highbay with Networked Lighting Controls to deliver maximum lighting efficiency for 15- to 25-foot mounting heights when replacing up to 400-watt high-intensity discharge (HID) fixtures in either the U.S. or Canada.

Available in 5,000 K with an 80-plus color rending index for excellent visual acuity and accuracy when working in manufacturing and warehousing applications, EarthTronics UFO LED Highbay fixtures are available in 100-watt, 150-watt, 200-watt and 240-watts, providing 14,000 lumens up to 33,600 lumens operating at 140 lumens per watt.

The die-cast aluminum housing, combined with its open center ventilated LED array, allows heat dissipation resulting in high lumen maintenance over its service life. Its high-quality LED chips, powder coat finish and stainless-steel screws provide a corrosion-resistant operation, enabling an exceptional 50,000-hour performance life, according to EarthTronics.

The UFO LED Highbay fixture also is listed for food processing installations and wet location use.

Two electronic driver options are available. One operating at 100-277VAC 50-60Hz and another at 100-347VAC 50-60Hz, for use in the U.S. and Canada, respectively. A zero- to 10-volt dimming function is included with both. UFO LED Highbay also comes with surge protection built into the fixture and a five-year warranty. Optional accessories include an emergency backup driver, microwave motion sensor and remote-controlled sensor.

Each fixture is designed to accept a simple twist-on, full-featured sensor that allows for simple occupancy sensing as well as daylight harvesting and dim-to-off functions. Also standard is a 12-volt DC power supply for operating optional network lighting controls.

Ideal for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, auditoriums and gymnasiums, the UFO LED Highbay fixture is designed to operate at temperatures between minus 40 degrees and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The fixture may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets.

More information about the UFO LED Highbay from EarthTronics is available at the LED UFO Highbay website or by calling (866) 632-7840.

Founded in 2007, EarthTronics is dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers.

EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes.

All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction.