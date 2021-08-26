EarthTronics rolls out new full radial LED line

A provider of energy-saving lighting products in the region is introducing a new LED high-lumen wattage product line for a wide range of commercial and residential environments.

Norton Shores-based EarthTronics said Tuesday that it rolled out the LED High Lumen Wattage & Color Selectable Series to provide flexibility and full radial illumination to ensure correct light levels for internal and external applications.

Each lamp in the series delivers 150 lumens per watt to easily replace up to a 400-watt high-intensity discharge (H.I.D.) lamp for a wide range of applications such as barns, basements, bathrooms, stairways, storage areas and security applications.

Available with a 4000K and 5000K color select switch, EarthTronics offers 42- and 60-watt, 56- and 80-watt, and 70- and 100-watt selectable switch units that can be set at the time of installation, the company said. The 42/60-watt selectable HID replacement produces 6,300 and 9,000 lumens, while the 56/80-watt selectable unit delivers 8,400 and 12,000 lumens. The 70/100-watt selectable unit provides 10,500 and 15,000 lumens.

“The LED High Lumen Wattage & Color Selectable lamps have an 80+ CRI and a 360-degree beam angle to provide excellent visual acuity,” EarthTronics said. “The LEDs are easy to install by simply removing the ballast from the circuit and wiring direct to the lamp socket and operates on 120/277VAC. No ballast or external driver are required.”

The new high lumen H.I.D. replacement LEDs from EarthTronics feature a cooling thermal sensor in the unit that activates during high heat conditions to maintain lamp life. Power to the LED is automatically reduced by up to 20% to cool the product and maintain lamp life. The high lumen LEDs will perform in temperatures from 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit to 113 degrees Fahrenheit with a 50,000 rated performance life and a five-year warranty.

In addition to the LED High Lumen Wattage & Color Selectable lamps, EarthTronics offers a 45-watt LED High Lumen in 5000K delivering 6,975 lumens to replace 100-watt H.I.D. lamps in exterior walls exterior wall packs, yard lights, post lights, parking lot shoebox fixtures and other site and security applications, the company said. Interior applications include parking garage fixtures and highbay warehouse fixtures applications.

The LED High Lumen Wattage & Color Selectable Series of is DLC, UL/RoHs, FCC approved with an IP64 rating for damp locations. More information about the series is available online.

EarthTronics

Founded in 2007, EarthTronics is dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers.

The company offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes.

All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction, the company said.