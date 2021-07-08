Empire Moulding & Millwork adds distribution center

A Zeeland-based building products company signed a lease on a distribution center in New Hampshire.

Empire Moulding & Millwork, a Novo Building Products company located in Zeeland, said Wednesday that it signed a lease on a 217,000-square-foot facility in Amherst, New Hampshire, that it will use to hold more than 2,500 SKUs of product to support the needs of independent lumber yards, millwork specialty shops, stair parts providers, door shops, professional dealers and home centers throughout New England and eastern New York.

The facility is located at 1 Bon Terrain Drive in Amherst and is expected to open for business in the fourth quarter of 2021. Empire will hire 70 employees to support the warehousing, shipping and receiving, and office operations at the location.

“This strategic growth step positions Empire to more fully support our northeastern customers with a wide breadth of products,” said Jeff Leys, president and COO of Novo Building Products. “We are responding to marketplace needs for an additional Empire distribution center that increases our product offering while continuing to provide very specific products desired in this region of the country.

“We’ve been exploring expansion options for Empire for more than a year in order to better respond to the demand coming from the New England marketplace. We’re excited to increase our company’s capabilities while serving our customers and bringing new employment opportunities to people in the Amherst area.”

Like existing Empire facilities, the new Amherst location will distribute a wide variety of products, including stair parts, medium-density fibreboard, hardwood and polyurethane moldings and boards, plus finger-jointed moldings and glued boards. Products from L.J. Smith Stair Systems, Ornamental Decorative Millwork and Turncraft Columns, along with regionally specific molding profiles and materials, also will be stocked at the facility.

Novo Building Products

Novo Building Products is a manufacturer and distributor of stair parts, moldings, doors and specialty millwork, along with a variety of board products. Based in Zeeland, Novo operates the companies Ornamental Decorative Millwork, L.J. Smith Stair Systems, Empire Moulding & Millwork, Southwest Moulding and Millwork, and Novo Direct.