EQI merges with Accucam

A West Michigan-based provider of supply chain management services recently joined forces with a Canadian partner.

EQI Ltd. in Spring Lake has merged with Accucam, a full-service components supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Going forward, Accucam will operate as a division of EQI, and Blake Phillips, CEO of EQI, will oversee the combined businesses.

“This new partnership is a win-win for EQI and Accucam, bringing benefits to each of our loyal customers and skilled workforces,” Phillips said. “By integrating Accucam’s manufacturing and machining capabilities and superior customer service into our service-centric organization, we have created a unique platform to serve current and future customers across an enhanced global footprint, further simplifying their supply chains.”

Founded in 2004, EQI lends its global services with sourcing, manufacturing and logistics for OEMs that procure metal castings. The company has locations in Michigan, China, India and Vietnam.

Accucam began as a single facility machine shop in 1987 and today operates in Cambridge, Ontario, and in China.

“For more than 30 years, Accucam has been guided by its mission to be recognized as the leading strategic partner to OEMs by providing global supply management solutions using advanced capabilities in engineering and design,” said Jay McNaughton, president of Accucam. “With this step forward taken with EQI, that mission is now complete.”