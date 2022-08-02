Esperion Therapeutics releases Q2 earnings snapshot

ANN ARBOR — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its second quarter.

The Ann Arbor-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 million.