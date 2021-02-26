Ethisphere names Kellogg one of World’s Most Ethical Companies

Kellogg Company was the only West Michigan-headquartered company to be named to this year’s list of businesses with the most ethical practices.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global research firm devoted to defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, on Tuesday announced its 15th annual list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, and Battle Creek-based Kellogg was among the 135 honorees representing 22 countries and 47 industries.

Ethisphere will host a virtual honoree gala at 4 p.m. April 20. Registration is online.

“We continue to be inspired by the actions and initiatives of the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees. Leadership by this group of companies is a reason that business — above all other institutions — was most trusted during the challenging times of 2020,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “Honorees integrate ethics and values with corporate strategy. They speak up, are transparent, take action and look for innovative ways to make a difference. We congratulate their efforts.”

Kellogg has been recognized 13 times since Ethisphere began the list in 2007. The company is one of only seven honorees in the food, beverage and agriculture category.

“Our company has a legacy of integrity and doing what’s right,” said Gary Pilnick, Kellogg’s vice chair, corporate development and chief legal officer. “We continue to nurture our values-based, ethical performance culture and evolve our code of ethics to ensure it reflects the world we live in. We are proud to be recognized by Ethisphere again this year.”

Added Steve Cahillane, Kellogg chair and CEO: “Consumers support companies that make decisions with their values and reputation in mind. Kellogg works every day to create a good and just world where everyone has a place at the table. We’re proud that Ethisphere recognizes this, and consumers continue to trust and enjoy our iconic foods.”

Other companies on the list with a West Michigan presence included Fifth Third, Gallagher, General Motors, JLL, ManPower Group and Old National Bank.

Methodology

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 data points on culture; environmental and social practices; ethics and compliance activities; governance; diversity; and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

This year, the process was streamlined, and the question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic; environmental, social and governance factors; safety; and equity, inclusion and social justice.

All companies that participate in the assessment receive an analytical scorecard providing them insights into where their programs stand against the standards of other companies.