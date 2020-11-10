Express Pros hosting job fair for Lacks Enterprises

A local staffing firm is partnering with an area manufacturer to help it fill over 50 positions at a job fair Thursday.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids said it is partnering with Cascade Township-based Lacks Enterprises to host a career fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lacks Enterprises Kraft South Assembly facility at 5711 Kraft Ave. SE in Kentwood.

Job applicants planning to attend the event are asked to RSVP online.

Lacks Enterprises is hiring for a variety of entry-level positions on all shifts, including general labor, racking, inspection, packaging, assembly, forklift and more. Pay ranges from $15-$16 per hour.

Interested candidates should be prepared to interview right away, and job offers will be given immediately. New hires will be able to start work as soon as the next day.

Those who are not able to attend the job fair but are interested in working at Lacks Enterprises can contact Express Pros at (616) 281-0611 for a phone interview or apply online at expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi.