Fabri-Kal acquired by Illinois company

A maker of sustainable packaging in Kalamazoo has a new parent company.

Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings, a subsidiary of Lake Forest, Illinois-based Pactiv Evergreen, said this month it completed the acquisition of Kalamazoo-based Fabri-Kal, a maker of food service and consumer brand packaging solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fabri-Kal is retaining its name and branding going forward.

Fabri-Kal’s products include portion cups, lids, clamshells, drink cups and yogurt containers for the consumer packaged goods and industrial food markets. Approximately half of Fabri-Kal’s sales are generated from fully compostable packaging products or fully recyclable packaging products.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Fabri-Kal team to Pactiv Evergreen,” said Michael King, Pactiv Evergreen CEO. “Fabri-Kal further expands and strengthens our position in the food service and consumer packaged goods businesses. Their four manufacturing facilities and distribution capabilities will complement and enhance Pactiv Evergreen’s existing position in the marketplace. This is a transformational time for our company as we build our foundation for future growth and deliver increased value for our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Pactiv Evergreen

Founded in 1963, Pactiv Evergreen (Nasdaq: PTVE) is a manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging with a team of nearly 15,000 employees.

The company produces a range of products that protect, package and display food and beverages. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diverse mix of customers, including restaurants, food service distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors.