FDA approves formula from south of the border

A huge shipment of baby formula is making its way to Michigan.

Reckitt’s Mead Johnson, a global company with a facility in Zeeland, on Thursday, Aug. 11, said it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to import 331,000 pounds of infant formula base powder from its Latin American headquarters in Mexico to West Michigan.

Once the formula is blended and packaged in the U.S. it will yield the equivalent of 6 million eight-ounce servings of PurAmino, Mead Johnson’s amino acid-based formula. The specialty formula is for infants and toddlers who cannot digest other types of formula because of allergies or gastrointestinal conditions.

The formula will be distributed through health care settings to ensure access for babies who need it.

Reckitt’s facility in Delicias, Mexico, has been manufacturing infant formula since 1970 and exports products to 15 countries. The incoming shipment of PurAmino will be produced later this month. Reckitt will make the delivery via ground transport to its facility in Zeeland where it will be packaged and distributed immediately following the completion of Reckitt’s quality and safety checks in the U.S.

“We appreciate the continued support from the government, our supply chain partners and employees globally who have worked together to help end this shortage as quickly as possible, with the highest standards of safety and quality,” said Pat Sly, president of Reckitt’s nutrition business.

The company is scaling up its overall efforts to increase access to infant formula by operating plants 24/7. The company is working with the U.S. government to resolve supply chain constraints and is partnering with retailers to expedite orders and prioritize formula at distribution centers.

Reckitt also is working to secure FDA approval to import base powder from its facility in Singapore.