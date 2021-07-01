First medical institution joins Stryker’s ‘Journey to Zero’

The region’s largest medical device maker secured a commitment from a Texas health care system to create safer operating rooms by using Stryker products.

The Kalamazoo-based medical device and technology manufacturer said June 15 it is partnering with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, the first medical institution that has committed to taking its “Journey to Zero,” which involves adopting the full suite of Stryker products to support the health system’s journey to eliminate harm for health care providers and patients in the operating room.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Stryker to create operating rooms that are safer for all our caregivers and patients,” said Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of Texas Health Mansfield. “There is no shortage of medical challenges that our health care providers face on a day-to-day basis. By adopting the full range of Stryker products, we will be able to improve both the quality of care we provide to our patients as well as the safety of our team members.”

Journey to Zero aims to improve safety in operating rooms for patients and caregivers by helping customers adopt the full suite of Stryker products intended to reduce or eliminate the most common risks and hazards in the operating room, including blind spots; surgical smoke; retained surgical sponges; drug diversion; splashes and spills; and slips, trips and falls.

The products include:

Illuminated Instruments: Surgical instruments designed to enhance surgeons’ visualization and help perform new or evolutionary surgical procedures.

Neptune Waste Management System: A constantly closed waste system that makes the full containment of surgical fluid, smoke and airborne pathogens possible.

Neptune SafeAir Smoke Evacuation: A suite of smoke evacuation products that help reduce exposure to smoke-related biohazards.

SurgiCount Safety-Sponge System: A digital process that helps doctors and nurses account for the removal of all surgical sponges during surgery to ensure none are left inside the patient following a procedure.

“At Stryker, we are dedicated to creating solutions that will improve health care for patients and providers,” said Sam Bossley, director of marketing at Stryker. “We’re pleased to announce our partnership with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, and our hope is that other medical institutions will follow their lead and join us on the Journey to Zero, making the operating room safer for all.”

Journey to Zero was born out of decades of partnerships with hospitals throughout the country, where Stryker observed the risks, challenges and unintended outcomes that are often faced in the operating room. More information is on Stryker’s website.