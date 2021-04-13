Flavor companies unite under new name

National Flavors, Bonnie & Don Flavours and GSB Flavor Creators are joining forces under a new name.

The three companies, which produce food flavoring, extracts and essential oils and are part of the Riverside Flavor Platform since 2020, said Monday that they are joining forces under the new name, FlavorSum.

National Flavors is based in Kalamazoo, while B&D is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and GSB is located in Kennesaw, Georgia. FlavorSum will perform flavor research, creation, production and distribution functions through the plants in Kalamazoo and Mississauga.

The companies said joining under FlavorSum will streamline their ability to provide “the flavor solutions, expertise, responsiveness and infrastructure that growing food and beverage companies need to accelerate success.”

“The value of the combined strengths of National Flavors, Bonnie & Don Flavours and GSB Flavor Creators is far greater than the sum of the parts of our organization,” said Brian Briggs, CEO of FlavorSum. “We’re building on a long heritage of exceptional customer service, innovation and operational excellence. We will help our customers improve speed to market, extend their in-house capabilities and expertise, and provide unmatched reliability for on-time delivery performance.”

The new company is launching three solutions brands: FlavorSum Access for flavor sourcing; FlavorSum Collaborate to connect customers with formulation, efficiency and compliance experts; and FlavorSum Discover for market trends, consumer insights and proprietary consumer research.

“FlavorSum is more than a new name,” Briggs said. “We’ve created a solutions-based business model that represents a significant step forward in our plan to grow organically and through strategic M&A. With operations in the U.S. and Canada, innovative platforms and teams relentlessly committed to customer success, we’re fueling our goal to be a disruptive force in the flavor industry.”