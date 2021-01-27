Geerpres adds vice president of global sales

A Muskegon manufacturer of janitorial and sanitation products appointed a vice president to oversee company growth.

Muskegon-based Geerpres said last week that it hired Lee Sherrell as vice president of global sales.

In his new role, Sherrell will focus on company growth through Geerpres’ distribution partners in all verticals.

As a maker of cleaning products and supplies, Geerpres said it strives to provide a comprehensive approach to health care and cleaning industry solutions, and it believes Sherrell will help carry out that mission.

“Lee’s extensive distribution relationships, proven track record and experience in multiple markets position him perfectly to lead our sales efforts,” said Scott Ribbe, president of Geerpres.

Sherrell came to Geerpres from Sharonville, Ohio-based Kutol Products Company, where he served as national account manager and was responsible for creating its new, successful private label dispenser. He also was part of its industrial skin care program, growing sales from Louisiana to California, including in Alaska and Mexico.

Before his time at Kutol, Sherrell served as vice president of sales for Sierra Soft Corporation and Premier Mop & Broom, and he was West Coast vice president of sales for The Deb Group, where he was responsible for “tremendous growth” over 10 years, according to Geerpres.

Sherrell also was the national sales manager of foam care at Ballard Medical, where he helped with the launch of its first foam soap sales in multiple markets.

Geerpres

Founded in 1935, Geerpres is a manufacturer of janitorial and sanitation products, including stainless steel wringers, seamless buckets and EVS carts for health care facilities including hospitals, clean rooms, food service settings, education facilities and more.

More recently, the company has expanded to include patented, self-dispensing microfiber applicators, disposable mops and wipes to eliminate cross-contamination.