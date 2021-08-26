General Motors Component Holdings plant hiring full-time temp workers

The General Motors Component Holdings plant in Wyoming is seeking full-time temporary employees with a path to permanent employment.

GMCH Grand Rapids, at 2100 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming, said Tuesday that it is looking for full-time temporary employees to assist with scheduling needs and manpower coverage.

Starting wage for these positions is $16.67 per hour with holiday pay and health care options available after 90 working days. The positions can become full-time seniority positions within two years, GM said.

Those interested can apply online.

Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Able to satisfactorily complete the General Motors hiring process requirements, which include hair drug testing and a background check

At least 18 years of age

Eligible to work in the U.S.

English proficiency in order to listen, read, and follow work and safety instructions

Willing to work flexible shift hours and day, afternoon or night shifts, as well as overtime hours on those shifts with little notice

Among other functions, the GMCH plant in Wyoming supports the production of axles for GM’s full-size truck line, which includes the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.