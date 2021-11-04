General Motors Holding Components plant hosting job fair

General Motors (GM) is looking to hire 70 people to work at its Wyoming components plant.

GM said it will host a job fair from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at its GM Holding Components (GMCH) plant at 2100 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming.

Participants may leave the job fair with an offer, contingent on passing background checks and drug testing, which will be performed on the spot.

The company plans to hire 70 full-time temporary employees. The starting wage for these positions is $16.67 per hour, with shift premiums for second and third shifts. Holiday pay and health care options are available after 90 working days. The positions can become full-time seniority positions within two years.

Those interested can apply in advance here to streamline the process.

Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Satisfactorily completion of the GM hiring process requirements, which include hair drug testing and a background check

At least 18 years of age

Eligible to work in the U.S.

Good English proficiency to listen, read and follow work and safety instructions

Willing to work flexible shift hours (day, afternoon or night shift) as well as overtime hours on those shifts with little notice

Among other functions, the GMCH plant in Wyoming supports the production of axles for GM’s full-size truck line, which includes the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.