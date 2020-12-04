Gentex partners on in-car payment technology

Gentex is partnering with a transactional vehicle solutions provider on a technology that will allow more drivers to pay for gas and essentials directly from their vehicle.

The Zeeland-based maker of digital vision and connected car technologies, Gentex Corporation, said it signed a commercial agreement with PayByCar, a provider of transactional vehicle solutions, to create compatibility between Gentex’s Integrated Toll Module (ITM), and PayByCar, a payment solution that allows drivers to use their smartphone and toll transponder to fuel up at certain gas stations without using cash or a credit card.

PayByCar uses the driver’s toll transponder to identify the vehicle upon entering a participating gas station. The system immediately sends a text message to the driver, who then can reply with the appropriate pump number. PayByCar then turns on the pump, registers the transaction, charges the driver’s credit card and issues an email receipt.

ITM is a nationwide toll collection technology Gentex supplies automakers with for factory integration into new vehicles. The system combines almost all U.S. tolling protocols, providing drivers with unfettered access to toll roads throughout the U.S. while eliminating the need for multiple transponders cluttering the windscreen.

By ensuring compatibility between the two technologies, Gentex and PayByCar said they will be able to grow their mutual customer base while introducing new users to the benefits of the transactional vehicle.

“It’s truly a win-win relationship for both companies,” said Neil Boehm, chief technology officer at Gentex. “PayByCar affords ITM customers added functionality while we help expand PayByCar’s user base. As ITM grows in popularity and PayByCar expands transaction locations, everyone benefits.”

The two companies said consumers are beginning to appreciate the benefits of touch-free transactions now more than ever in the age of social distancing.

“Clearly, we’re living at a time when contactless payments are becoming increasingly important,” said Anand Raman, PayByCar president and COO. “We’re excited to offer drivers not only the convenience of simple and quick transactions but also the added safety and peace of mind of a touch-free payment experience.”

PayByCar

Founded in 2017, PayByCar is an in-vehicle contactless payments solutions provider for connected cars — both new models with state-of-the-art tech, as well as millions of older vehicles.

Those with a toll transponder and a smartphone can join PayByCar.

Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (Nasdaq: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets and fire protection products to the fire protection market. It also is working to branch out into medical technology.