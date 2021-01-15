Gentex partners with Simplenight to expand its connected car offering

Gentex Corporation is partnering with an infotainment technology company to offer another connected in-vehicle technology to the automotive industry.

The Zeeland-based manufacturer said Monday that it is partnering with New York-based Simplenight to provide drivers and vehicle occupants with access to enhanced mobile capability for booking personalized entertainment and lifestyle experiences in addition to everyday purchases.

Gentex is a longtime supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It is best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

Simplenight delivers a customizable and robust platform that enables brands globally to offer real-time booking services across multiple categories such as dining, accommodations, attractions, events, gas, parking, shopping and more, all from the comfort of one’s vehicle. The platform is designed to seamlessly integrate into automaker infotainment and navigation systems, as well as mobile applications and voice assistants.

Gentex plans to integrate Simplenight into its current and future connected vehicle technologies, including HomeLink, its car-to-home automation system. HomeLink consists of vehicle-integrated buttons that can be programmed to operate myriad home automation devices. Gentex currently is integrating Simplenight into its HomeLink Connect app, which helps users program their HomeLink buttons and control cloud-based devices from their vehicles.

“The Simplenight platform is the perfect complement to our growing list of V2I and transactional vehicle features,” said Neil Boehm, chief technology officer for Gentex. “Mobile commerce platforms are executing billions of transactions annually, which will only increase in the coming rideshare and autonomous age. Our goal is to work with Simplenight on creative ways to help our automaker customers offer a one-stop shopping, connected-car experience.”

Mark Halberstein, Simplenight founder and CEO, said Gentex and Simplenight have highly complementary visions.

“By working together, our technology solutions for automakers build customer loyalty, increase engagement and grow revenue via our transactional models,” he said.