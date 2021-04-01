GHSP appoints new president

A provider of mechanical and electromechanical systems for the automotive and appliance industries hired a new president.

GHSP, a portfolio company of Grand Haven-based JSJ Corp., said it appointed Dan Dawiedczyk, formerly Aptiv’s vice president and managing director of connection systems Americas, as its president, effective Thursday.

Dawiedczyk will report directly to Nelson Jacobson, JSJ’s chair and CEO.

“Dan’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified for this critical role,” Jacobson said. “His firm grasp of the vital importance of technology will be of great benefit as he assumes leadership of GHSP.”

The company said he is “well suited to scale, develop and manage GHSP’s existing automotive business and all new technology market operations throughout the world.”

Dawiedczyk has over 25 years of engineering and management experience with expertise overseeing design, production and commercialization in global technology companies providing solutions to a wide variety of markets and applications.

“I’m thrilled to join GHSP and take on an opportunity to lead a company with such a rich history of innovation that dates back nearly 100 years,” Dawiedczyk said. “The technologies and innovations developed by GHSP are helping to drive both the automotive and appliance industries forward. The company is positioned well for substantial growth, and I look forward to helping direct the next chapter of innovation at GHSP.”

Dawiedczyk comes to GHSP from Aptiv PLC, a $14 billion global technology firm enabling the future of mobility. While in this role, he optimized the overall business footprint, developed key strategic initiatives to grow the company’s market position and successfully launched multiple products across several product lines.

Before that, he worked at the electrical and electronics manufacturer Molex for nearly 24 years in roles of increasing responsibility, ending his tenure there as general manager, printed circuit solutions business unit.

Dawiedczyk holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical and electronics engineering from Marquette University and Illinois Institute of Technology, respectively.

GHSP

Founded in 1924, GHSP is a privately owned company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative control systems and technology solutions for the automobile, high-end appliance and technology industries.

GHSP — a portfolio company within JSJ Corporation, a growth firm with global manufacturing, distribution and service businesses — has locations in North America, Europe and Asia.