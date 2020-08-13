GP Reeves launches new line of hand sanitizer dispensers

Holland-based GP Reeves launched a line of hand sanitizer dispensers in collaboration with other Michigan businesses to ensure schools and businesses can reopen safely amid the pandemic.

GP Reeves partnered with several local companies, including New Holland Brewing Company, for bulk quantities of sanitizer, as well as Cusack Manufacturing and Primera Plastics to increase production capacity.

“We are bringing a product to market that assists the country in adapting to a new normal as they return to work and school,” said Wade Halma, general manager at GP Reeves. “We were looking for a way to help our communities while also providing a smarter product that functions on a new universal supply model. This means it will work with sanitizer purchased from anywhere, which makes it easier and less expensive to maintain.”

Halma added GP Reeves already has helped supply large manufacturing operations, several universities and other companies nationally.

Defense Dispense includes several systems to mount the touchless dispenser, which can be powered by battery, wall plug-in or a 12-volt direct wire to a vehicle or production line.

The Fortress system is a compact stand that features a lockable enclosure with a visible sanitizer level. This stand can be customized with branding and color. The Outpost is a small, tabletop model. The No Stand is a versatile model that allows the customer flexibility, including mounting on various forms of transportation. Market is an economical system with a minimalist design.

The Defense Dispense line also includes gel and liquid hand sanitizer, as well as dispenser batteries and mounting kits.

GP Reeves will continue to expand the Defense Dispense product offerings to meet growing local and national demand. Additional solutions, launching soon, will include weather-resistant and solar-powered models.

Sanitizer refills for the Defense Dispense line range from 32 ounces to 55 gallons. GP Reeves also engaged OMT-Veyhl and Kimbow to help manufacture components for the Defense Dispense product line.