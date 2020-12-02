Grand Rapids Chair Co. enters residential furniture market

Only Good Things 1 of 3

A maker of contract furniture is introducing a “playful” collection of residential furniture.

Byron Center-based Grand Rapids Chair Co. said Tuesday that after two decades specializing in contract furnishings, it is rolling out a new brand called Only Good Things that will offer “versatile, high-quality, design-forward solutions for the home.”

With Only Good Things, the company aims to expand its offerings beyond the hands of specifiers and into people’s homes during a time when many people have been reevaluating the indoor spaces around them as their needs shift toward a classroom, office, rec room and more. Only Good Things is meant to expand the company’s ability to provide “comfort and quality pieces for everyday tasks.”

For the Only Good Things collection, Grand Rapids Chair Co. will leverage its experience manufacturing ultra-durable furniture for commercial environments, such as hospitality and office spaces, and translate that into consumer furniture.

Each piece will be tested to the standards of the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association, a voluntary certification program created to ensure contract furniture meets quality, performance and sustainability standards.

“Twenty years ago, with Grand Rapids Chair Co., we set out to create a brand centered around high quality, high design and accessible pieces. Today, we’re bringing that same passion to the residential market,” said Dean Jeffery, creative director for Only Good Things. “These pieces aren’t just aesthetically pleasing, they are tested to strict durability standards that most other brands ignore, making them an investment people can be proud of.”

Only Good Things will offer a curated collection of pieces for kitchen, dining and outdoor spaces, including chairs, stools, tables and outdoor furniture. The pieces are designed to be durable, light and modern with strong lines and soft seating to complement a wide range of home styles, including classic, midcentury or minimalist.

The collection comprises “quality materials, modern shapes and bold colors” to create “playful pieces.”

Only Good Things sources wood from sustainably harvested northeastern American forests and finishes tables with antimicrobial, commercial-grade finishes.

Grand Rapids Chair Co. collaborated with award-winning designers to build the brand, including ​Dowel Jones​, of Australia; Tim Stoepker, of Grand Rapids’ ​Filter Studio​; Paul James, of ​Minneapolis​, Minnesota; and ​Joey Ruiter​, of Grand Rapids.

All pieces from Only Good Things will be made to order in the U.S. and are now available for purchase at shoponlygoodthings.com​ with a two-week lead time on new orders.

A design-trade program is available for trade professionals and includes options to customize fabric or finish.