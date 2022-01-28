Grand Rapids Chair Co. rolls out first outdoor lounge seat

A local commercial furniture manufacturer is rolling out its first indoor-outdoor lounge seat.

Grand Rapids Chair Co. said Tuesday, Jan. 25, it is introducing Rita, the latest lounge seat in the company’s newly revamped product family and the first designed for indoors and out.

Created with sustainable, exterior-grade materials and an easily customizable design, Rita is designed to make “a lively addition” to hotel lounges, co-working offices, outdoor patios and everything in between, the company said.

“Grand Rapids Chair Co. has completely redone its entire portfolio over the past seven years,” said Dean Jeffery, the company’s creative director. “We made a conscious effort to create a foundation, including chairs and tables for dining spaces, but now it’s time to put our stamp on lounge and outdoor areas.”

Designed by longtime Grand Rapids Chair Co. collaborator Filter Studio, Rita incorporates powder-coated steel frames and rounded edges with an emphasis on comfort. Defined by two angular, intersecting cushions, Rita is meant to be “cozy yet sturdy for productivity and engagement in commercial spaces.”

Available in three variations — a base model with optional arm caps or a 10-inch side table — Rita can hold everything from laptops and notebooks to happy hour cocktails.

“After two years of remote work, we want Rita to attract people to communal spaces, whether it be a café, office or hotel,” Jeffery said. “We love that Rita is designed for comfort, as well as work, conversation and dining. It toes the line between what people love about home and what they need to be productive.”

Following a trend of communal spaces incorporating hybrid indoor-outdoor environments — such as open garage doors and expansive window walls — Rita’s powder-coated steel frame, textured wood-inspired details and cushions are designed to withstand the demands of climate and weather changes.

The chair’s arm caps and side tables are made from ACRE, a sustainable wood alternative composed of discarded rice hulls. Originally intended for exterior siding, ACRE is UV-resistant, pest-resistant and has thermal plastic capabilities. Unlike wood, it will not splinter or rot when exposed to water, according to Grand Rapids Chair Co.

Rita is one of ACRE’s first applications on commercial furniture, the company said.

Rita’s Dri-Fast outdoor-grade foam cushions are meant to capture the look of residential lounge furniture while withstanding the elements. The cushions’ foam has an open-cell structure that doesn’t hold onto moisture or let bacteria grow. The cushions also are velcro-attached and easily can be removed for cleaning or winter storage.

Available in 29 standard powder-coated steel colors (two of which are custom-designed by Grand Rapids Chair Co.) and custom-upholstered with fabrics designed by partnered textile mills, Rita can be mid-century modern, ’90s retro or Scandinavian modern with a different combination of colors and patterns. Rita’s optional ACRE features also are available in 11 stains, including wood-grain-inspired options.

“Rita’s basic form lets designers personalize and manipulate it to be different in every installation,” Jeffery said. “Its flexibility and malleability allow designers to make Rita their own, making sure that no two seats will be exactly alike.”

Rita is designed and made to order in Grand Rapids. The lounge chair meets Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA) standards and has a six-week lead time once fabric arrives at the Grand Rapids Chair Co. factory.

Standard Rita Lounge Seats start at $2,100, Rita with the ACRE table attachments are an additional $1,350, and Rita with ACRE arm caps are $2,350.

More information is online.