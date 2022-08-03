Grand Rapids manufacturer honored at automotive seminar

Lacks Enterprises is reinventing the wheel.

And the company received an award for its efforts at the 10th annual Altair Enlighten Awards this week in Traverse City.

Lacks was named runner-up in the sustainable product category for an innovative wheel trim system the company designed for the 2022 Toyota Sienna.

“It’s a genuine honor to be recognized for our Lacks Wheel Trim system’s weight-reduction capability,” said Executive Director of Business Development Kurt Lacks Jr.

“This award speaks to the effectiveness of the technology, which is applicable to gasoline-powered and electric vehicles, where weight reduction, without compromising durability, is critical to improving fuel efficiency,” Lacks said.

Lacks Enterprises was founded in 1961 as a father-son business and has grown to become an internationally recognized name in the automotive parts industry. It is the fourth largest privately held employer in West Michigan and has more than 2,500 employees at facilities in Grand Rapids and Novi, as well as Germany, the U.K., Japan and South Korea.

The wheel system for which the company was honored is manufactured at Lacks’ Grand Rapids facility.