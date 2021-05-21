Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing building wins Facility of the Year Award from ISPE

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing’s state-of-the-art, large-scale fill-and-finish facility, designed and constructed in collaboration with CRB and opened last year, has been named a 2021 Facility of the Year Award winner by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering.

The ISPE selected GRAM for its Special Recognition for Operational Agility: COVID-19 Impact award.

GRAM is a leading injectable contract development and manufacturing organization that selected Kansas City, Missouri-based CRB and its ONEsolution project delivery team to design and construct GRAM’s 60,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grand Rapids.

Working closely with CRB’s ONEsolution project team, GRAM completed construction on budget and ahead of schedule — enabling GRAM to open the pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in June 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. CRB optimized delivery and phasing for the facility, allowing for fast-tracked procurement, detailed planning and construction.

GRAM then won a contract to help produce the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its new facility.

“We congratulate the team at GRAM, whose commitment to quality and safety positioned this facility to play a critical role in the nation’s pandemic response,” CRB President Ryan Schroeder said. “Our team is very proud to have played a part in their success.”

CRB

CRB is a privately held provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. The company has 1,400 employees.

ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2004, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects incorporating new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction and operation while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches.