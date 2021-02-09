Harbor Steel investing $2.4M in Holland facility expansion

A metal services company is investing over $2.4 million to expand its facility in Holland Charter Township.

Harbor Steel & Supply Corporation, a metal services company with four West Michigan locations and operations in West Virginia and Kentucky, is investing $2,466,444 to expand its facility at 2385 112th Ave in Holland Charter Township, according to Lakeshore Advantage.

The economic development organization connected the company with local resources to support its growth.

“Manufacturing accounts for nearly 40% of our region’s gross domestic product, and more than 1 out of 4 jobs in our region are in manufacturing, paying one-third higher wages than other private-sector jobs,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “Harbor Steel and (its) leadership continuously give back and support our community, and we are pleased to support (its) growth in our region.”

Harbor Steel is an all-in-one metal services company that measures, processes, cuts and distributes metal products for a variety of industries and applications for customers across the U.S.

The company is building an approximately 34,000-square-foot expansion on the west end of its facility. The project will allow the company to retain its workforce of 24 employees and is expected to foster the creation of another 10 jobs during the next two years.

“The Holland community has been a home to Harbor Steel since 1986,” said Stephen Heneveld, COO of Harbor Steel & Supply. “(Going from) the humble beginnings of a startup operation to our fifth expansion is a testament to this vibrant and dynamic marketplace. The business-friendly environment and the dedicated workforce has been vital to our success and longevity. Our team is genuinely excited for the future and this new chapter in our West Michigan story.”

Holland Charter Township approved support for the project in the form of a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

“Harbor Steel’s expansion and investment in (its) facility is exciting, and we are pleased to support (its) efforts,” said Steve Bulthuis, Holland Charter Township manager.