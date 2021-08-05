Hardwoods Distribution Inc. acquires Novo Building Products

A Canadian company completed the acquisition of a building products manufacturer in Zeeland.

Langley, British Columbia, Canada-based Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) on July 31 completed its acquisition of Zeeland-based Novo Building Products from New York-based Blue Wolf Capital Partners, according to Novo on Tuesday.

The intent to acquire was announced in June. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HDI is a wholesale distributor of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. It operates a network of 70 distribution facilities.

“We’re excited about joining the impressive HDI family of distribution,” said Jeff Leys, president and COO of Novo. “This is a time of growth at Novo Building Products, and this recent acquisition helps strengthen us in the marketplace.”

Novo

Novo Building Products is a manufacturer and distributor of stair parts, moldings, doors and specialty millwork, along with a variety of board products.

The company operates the subsidiaries Ornamental Decorative Millwork, L.J. Smith Stair Systems, Empire Moulding & Millwork, Southwest Moulding and Millwork and Novo Direct.