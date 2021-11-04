Hastings rolls out Temporary Dead End Arm for line crews

A maker of hot line tools and equipment added a new product to its offerings.

Hastings, a global manufacturer of hot line tools and equipment based in Hastings, recently added the Temporary Dead End Arm.

The Temporary Dead End Arm enables a line crew to spread conductors off an existing dead end arm to gain working clearance to replace and terminate new conductors. Arms are constructed with 3-inch diameter fiberglass and a foam core to meet most load requirements for temporary dead ends. They can carry a load limit of 500 pounds per position or 1,000 pounds total load limit.

Arms have two holes with 18-inch spacing to accommodate five-eighths-inch diameter hardware bolts for dead ends. Two aluminum sleeves are installed to prevent wear on the fiberglass arm. Steel mounting brackets have multiple holes for adjustment to fit various arm sizes.

Arms can be installed on either the top or bottom of existing cross arms. Two styles are available: butt swivel eye to dead end a single-phase tap line, or a three-way aluminum alloy equipment mounting bracket for mounting a cutout, lighting arrester and a dead-end tap line.

More information is available by calling (269) 945-9541 or visiting hfgp.com.

Hastings

Founded in 1959, Hastings makes fiberglass products and tools for the electrical power and communications industries. Its hot line tools are designed to withstand the toughest field conditions.